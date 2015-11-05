Steel 'pride and passion' needed - Edwina Hart

Video

Business rates could be cut to save the steel industry depending on budget priorities and EU rules, the economy minister has said.

Edwina Hart gave the pledge to bosses and union leaders at a crisis summit she called on Thursday in Cardiff.

High energy costs and cheap imports have been blamed for thousands of job cuts at plants across the UK.

Mrs Hart said she would look at the cost of cutting business rates "and the reality of whether I am able to do it".

BBC Wales has been told Tata Steel is losing about £1m a day in Wales - its heaviest losses since the depths of the recession.

Mrs Hart also told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins that industry had to show a pride and passion in UK steel if it was to have a future.