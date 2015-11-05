Cardiff Central Station 'totally inadequate' for capital

Video

Cardiff Central Station is "totally inadequate" for a capital city, an assembly inquiry into Rugby World Cup travel chaos has heard.

Lord Elis-Thomas, who sits on the enterprise and business committee, said the station was unfit for the city it served.

The committee took evidence from tournament organisers, rail bosses and council officials about long delays and overcrowded trains on match days.

Claire Moggridge, operations manager for major projects at Cardiff council, agreed the station needed improving.