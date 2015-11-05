Mason Jones E. coli death: 'Justice system has failed our Mason'

Video

The mother of a five-year-old boy who died after eating E. coli-infected meat 15-years-ago has said she intends to take action against the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sharon Jeffreys lost her son, Mason Jones, in 2005.

Butcher William Tudor admitted food safety breaches but the CPS now admits he should have been charged with manslaughter.

The original inquest into Mason's death concluded a narrative verdict because the coroner had been entitled not to reach an unlawful killing conclusion, Lord Justice Elias said.

On Thursday, he ruled there would be no new inquest into Mason's death.

Ms Jeffreys said the justice system had failed her son and her fight was not over.