007 driver Mark Higgins' 'cool' Spectre chase in Rome

Video

James Bond movie stunt driver Mark Higgins has said it was "pretty cool" driving 95mph around closed roads in Rome for the latest 007 movie, Spectre.

"You have to pinch yourself sometimes," said the rally driver from Abermule, near Newtown, Powys, who has also posed as Bond in car scenes in two other movies, Skyfall and Quantum of Solace.

"Going through the Vatican sideways at 95mph - with the pope actually in there... it was pretty cool," said Higgins, who has not seen the movie yet.

He is planning to watch the film in Wrexham on Friday night having recently returned from a rally in China.

"I'll maybe wait at the end to see the names on the credits and that will be me happy," he told Sarah Dickins on BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales.