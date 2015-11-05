Rugby World Cup fans' 'distress' at Cardiff rail chaos

Video

Rugby World Cup organisers have told an inquiry into travel chaos on match days in Cardiff it was unacceptable for fans to wait up to four hours for trains home.

The assembly's enterprise and business committee heard evidence from organisers, council officials and transport operators on Thursday to find out what went wrong.

Mick Wright, head of tournament services for England 2015, said of the 48 matches played, travel problems only arose at the first three of the eight games played in Cardiff.

He told how he faced abuse from fans when he saw the queues for himself.