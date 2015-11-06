A trek into the enterprise zone - how they work in Wales

Video

More than a thousand jobs have been created at the Cardiff and Deeside enterprise zones in the last year.

But only seven jobs have been created in each the Ebbw Vale and St Athan zones.

It highlights the very mixed success rates of the seven locations selected by the Welsh government for growth.

A spokesman said good progress had been made but each zone was unique and like-for-like comparisons were "unhelpful".

So what do enterprise zones do? And where are they based?

Explainer video by Phil John