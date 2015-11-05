Steel imports and exports at Newport docks

Video

A crisis summit has been held to discuss the steel industry in Wales.

Economy Minister Edwina Hart met bosses and union leaders in Cardiff on Thursday.

High energy costs and cheap imports have been blamed for thousands of job cuts at plants across the UK.

At Newport docks, steel is exported from local firms - but is also imported from across the world, including from China and Russia.

Associated British Ports saw a 20% increase in what it handles in Newport in 2014 - with other goods including timber, animal feed and fertiliser.

Port manager Chris Green told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins that it was investing in a new warehouse and cranes to deal with the more volume.