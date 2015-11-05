No water after burst pipe in Pembrokeshire 'difficult'

Video

Residents left without water after a mains pipe burst in Pembrokeshire said it had been a difficult few days.

About 500 households in Crymych, Boncath, St Dogmaels, Tegryn and Nevern have been without water since Wednesday.

But Welsh Water said the ruptured main had been fixed and water had been restored to the majority of the 2,500 customers affected.

Those still without water would have their supply restored in the next few hours, the company said.

Abigail Neal reports.