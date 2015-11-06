World Cup ref Nigel Owens' village game 'extraordinary'

Video

Welsh referee Nigel Owens' move from the Rugby World Cup final to officiating at a village game is "extraordinary", one of the team's coaches has said.

Robin Davies, backs coach at Crymych RFC, said the team was looking forward to Owens overseeing their Swalec League Division One West match against Gowerton RFC on Saturday.

But he joked the team were hoping for a win this time, after losing on the two previous occasions Owens has taken charge.