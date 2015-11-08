Battle of Britain pilot's daring escape

Video

As the nation commemorates members of the armed forces who served and died for their country on Remembrance Sunday, one son recalls the bravery of his RAF pilot father.

Fred 'Taffy' Higginson, from Swansea, flew in the Battle of Britain during World War Two and, after his plane crashed in Normandy, he was taken to a Prisoner of War camp.

Here, his son Phil Higginson describes how Taffy was able to escape the camp through sewers with the help of a Polish Catholic priest.

Video by Phil John.