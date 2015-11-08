Sir John Chilcot 'should be ashamed' over report delay

Video

Falklands veteran Simon Weston has said Sir John Chilcot "should be ashamed" over the long delay in publishing his report into the 2003 Iraq war.

It is due to be released in June or July 2016, seven years after Sir John began.

Mr Weston, from Nelson, Caerphilly county, who was badly injured during the Falklands campaign in 1982, said it was "an insult to the memories of every single person that died".

He spoke to BBC Wales political correspondent Arwyn Jones.