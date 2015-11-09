Ex-athlete Jamie Baulch welcomes anti-doping investigation

Video

Retired athlete Jamie Baulch has said "not enough" is being done to tackle drug cheats, after a report on widespread doping was published on Monday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency Independent Commission report recommended Russia be banned from athletics competition after examining allegations of doping, cover-ups, and extortion in Russian athletics.

Russia's sport minister, Vitaly Mutko, has denied all the allegations.

Retired 400m runner Baulch, who grew up in Newport, said he waited 13 years for a relay medal, which he received by post, after it emerged an American team member had cheated.

He told BBC News cheats should be banned for at least eight years.