Pembroke Mill Pond: Robert Mansfield's death 'devastating'
The family of a teenager who was the third person to die in a Pembrokeshire pond this year have called for improved safety measures.
Robert Mansfield had been out celebrating his 18th birthday when he died in July.
His aunt, Sue Mansfield, has started a petition calling for changes around Mill Pond, Pembroke.
She said: "He meant so much to so many people and for that to happen was just absolutely devastating."
Abigail Neal reports.
09 Nov 2015
