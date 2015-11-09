Pembroke Mill Pond: Robert Mansfield's death 'devastating'

Video

The family of a teenager who was the third person to die in a Pembrokeshire pond this year have called for improved safety measures.

Robert Mansfield had been out celebrating his 18th birthday when he died in July.

His aunt, Sue Mansfield, has started a petition calling for changes around Mill Pond, Pembroke.

She said: "He meant so much to so many people and for that to happen was just absolutely devastating."

Abigail Neal reports.