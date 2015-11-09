North Wales can capture benefits of powerhouse, Crabb says

Video

The Northern Powerhouse plan for the north of England is the "best chance to bring transformational change to north Wales", the Welsh secretary has said.

Stephen Crabb told business leaders in Abergele there should be "no limits to the scale of north Wales' ambition".

He told the Institute of Directors that George Osborne's plans for economic growth in the north of England have "taken off at startling speed".

Mr Crabb also hailed Wrexham's new super-prison as a boost to the economy.