Children's commissioner wants abuse claims investigated

A former head teacher accused of historical sexual abuse may be one of the most prolific paedophiles in recent Welsh history, solicitors representing his alleged victims claim.

Lawyers said Jon Styler, from Newport - who killed himself while being investigated by police - could have abused more than 100 boys.

He strongly denied all allegations.

Children's Commissioner for Wales, Prof Sally Holland, said the way the case was handled by police should be looked at again.

She said it could be included in the Goddard inquiry, which is looking at historical sexual abuse across England and Wales.