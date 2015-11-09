E-cigs restriction plan concerns Andrew RT Davies

Video

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has accused the Welsh government of planning to restrict the use of e-cigarettes simply because "they can".

Andrew RT Davies said the government had failed to put forward a persuasive public health case for banning them in enclosed public spaces.

The proposed restriction is part of the Public Health (Wales) Bill currently making its way through the assembly, with ministers keen for it to be passed before the elections next May.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Our proposal will ensure that the de-normalisation of smoking that we have seen since the the smoking ban is maintained, especially for a generation who have grown up in a largely smoke-free society."

Gareth Lewis reports.