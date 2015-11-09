Video
Ystalyfera village post suspended over dog fears
Residents in a village have been told they will not receive their mail in the run-up to Christmas after a postwoman was left terrified by a dog.
About 70 households in Ystalyfera, Neath Port Talbot, have had deliveries suspended after Royal Mail said a mastiff dog cornered the worker "for half-an-hour, terrified in a garden".
Villagers will now have to collect mail from Pontardawe, five miles (8km) away.
Royal Mail said it was working to sort things out "as quickly as possible".
Nicola Smith reports.
-
09 Nov 2015
- From the section Wales