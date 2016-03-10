Video

A village in Ceredigion has been "split in two" following a partial collapse of a bridge.

The bridge connecting Llanfair Clydogau, near Lampeter, has been closed after part of it gave way at the weekend.

It has left residents with an eight-mile (13km) detour - a 25-minute journey - to the shop and post office.

Ceredigion council said reopening the bridge was a "priority". Residents said it had caused "havoc".

Matt Murray reports.