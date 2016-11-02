BBC director general Tony Hall: 'We are going to deliver'

Video

The BBC's director general has told assembly members that any additional funding for programming in Wales will be announced by March 2017.

Tony Hall was appearing before the assembly's culture, Welsh language and communications committee.

He said he understood the committee's "frustration" at the time it was taking to increase spending on English language TV that reflects Welsh life.

Lord Hall first highlighted a decade-long decline in programming during a speech in Cardiff in April 2014.

But he told Labour committee member Lee Waters the corporation would "deliver" for Wales.