Swansea's "tired" Castle Square is to be revamped with the aim of making it a key focal point in the wider city centre regeneration.

Cafes will be introduced to the site as well as more green space which has been lacking since the square was created from gardens in the 1990s.

The city council wants to breathe new life into the square and has listened to ideas from the public.

Leader Rob Stewart said it was important to get the scheme right.