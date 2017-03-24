Video

A £220,000 fund to help buy new musical instruments for schools has been welcomed, but community music champions have said more money is needed.

The cash will be split between the 22 Welsh councils - each receiving £10,000 - Education Secretary Kirsty Williams announced on Friday.

It follows a report into school music learning in 2015 which identified a lack of instruments as a barrier.

Pupils at Grangetown Primary School in Cardiff are learning the ukulele together in class.

Mouhamadou and Naima talk afterwards with BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas about why they like to play.