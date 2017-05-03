Video

A tunnel proposal put forward as an alternative for the planned M4 relief road would cost almost £10bn, Welsh Government estimates suggest.

The Welsh Government wants to build a £1.1bn six-lane motorway south of Newport to relieve congestion on the current M4 between Magor and Castleton.

A public inquiry will look at 22 alternatives to Welsh Government's preferred 15.23 mile (24km) route.

