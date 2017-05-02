Video

A mother expresses her anger over the level of training some assistance dogs have.

A trainer is being investigated over claims he supplied "assistance dogs" to help children with autism, disabilities and other conditions but had not trained the animals properly.

Andre Matos ran Autism Support Dogs UK from Tredegar and then Merthyr Tydfil.

The 42-year-old, originally from Portugal, has denied 11 complaints made against him.

Helyn Sims, from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, bought a dog for her 10-year-old son, Jenson.