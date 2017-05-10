Betsi mental health strategy 'not just piece of paper'

Video

The chief executive of Wales' largest health board has admitted there is still much more to do in improving its mental health services.

Betsi Cadwaladr, in charge of health care for 694,000 people in north Wales, has been in special measures for two years.

It is also awaiting reviews of "institutional abuse" at a mental health ward, which closed in 2013.

But it has now launched a new mental health strategy with managers "determined things will be different".

Richard Birch, who has been treated for depression, has helped develop the strategy with Caniad - an organisation set up by charities Hafal and Cais to give a voice to patients.

He told BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke it was not a tokenistic exercise.