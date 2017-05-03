Betsi Cadwaladr chief confident on special measures call

Video

The boss of a health board said he was confident the right call would be made on bringing it out of special measures.

Despite "remarkable" improvements, Betsi Cadwaladr chief executive Gary Doherty said the NHS in north Wales was "not where it should be".

It was put under Welsh Government control two years ago over serious concerns about patient care.

Mr Doherty told BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke he was confident the health board would meet the next deadline in November.