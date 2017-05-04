Video
Taking to the air to map Wales' coast
The five-year study aims to find out how quickly coastal areas are disappearing due to climate change.
A £3.4m project to map sections of the Welsh coastline in more detail than ever before has begun.
The five-year joint Welsh and Irish study aims to find out how quickly remote coastal areas in Wales are disappearing due to climate change.
Data from the project will help the Welsh Government to manage heritage sites and help communities at risk.
