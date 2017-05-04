Video

It's 50 years since the Brynglas tunnels became the first on the motorway network.

The £3m Brynglas tunnels project took six years to build and was opened as part of the Newport bypass, between the M4's current junction 24 at Coldra and junction 28 at Tredegar Park.

Bryn Parry, who has been in the same home on Brynglas Road all of his life, lived above the construction site and the eastbound tunnel is under his garden.

"We were just glad it was being built," said the 78-year-old.