Video

Speakers from the USA and Spain attend the Swansea conference to discuss how to cut drug deaths.

A conference in Swansea has looked at ways of tackling drug deaths - which have risen by 50% in Wales over recent years.

Caroline Phipps from intervention organisation Drug Aid was joined by speakers from the USA and Spain, who spoke about issues in their countries.

Options talked about included the idea of consumption rooms, where users can take drugs in a more controlled environment.

Ben Price reports.