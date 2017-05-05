Video
Life-saving donor call from boy's dad
Richard Oatway's son Macsen has a rare condition which affects his immune system.
A three-year-old boy with a rare condition who had to live in a "bubble" to prevent infections during his treatment has started school.
Macsen Oatway from Neath has LAD1, a condition which affects his immune system and is so rare only 400 people in the world have it.
He spent weeks at a specialist isolation unit known in Newcastle.
Macsen received a series of blood transfusions, chemotherapy and a bone marrow treatment and his father, Richard, called on people to become donors to save lives.
05 May
