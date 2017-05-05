Video

Richard Oatway's son Macsen has a rare condition which affects his immune system.

A three-year-old boy with a rare condition who had to live in a "bubble" to prevent infections during his treatment has started school.

Macsen Oatway from Neath has LAD1, a condition which affects his immune system and is so rare only 400 people in the world have it.

He spent weeks at a specialist isolation unit known in Newcastle.

Macsen received a series of blood transfusions, chemotherapy and a bone marrow treatment and his father, Richard, called on people to become donors to save lives.