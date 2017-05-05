Video

The dramatic moment as lots are drawn to decide a Gwynedd seat after a dead heat in the local elections.

Lots had to be drawn to decide on a seat on Gwynedd council after a dead heat in the local elections.

After weeks of campaigning, Plaid Cymru's John Wynn Jones and independent Richard Medwyn Hughes had polled exactly the same number of votes.

Gwynedd council's chief executive Dilwyn Williams drew the lot - and Richard Medwyn Hughes was elected councillor for Hendre.