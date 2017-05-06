Video

The free monthly event was set up following growing frustration at the number of items being dumped.

Volunteers in Cardiff are hoping to inspire a "make do and mend" revival with free repair events in a bid to divert useable items from waste dumps.

Joe O'Mahoney and Cerys Jones set up the Repair Cafe in Cathays after growing frustrated at the number of fixable items being thrown away.

Vivian Jones was one of the customers at the cafe on Saturday.