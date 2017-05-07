Video

Two-year-old Altai starred along Mission: Impossible actor Jean Reno in Brothers of the Wind.

A golden eagle which starred in a film alongside Mission: Impossible actor Jean Reno has been given a new home at a Powys bird centre.

Altai was raised and trained by falconer Franz Schuttelkopf in Austria, specifically for the role of Abel in the 2015 film Brothers of the Wind.

Having retired from the film industry, he has now moved to Falconry Experience Wales based near Machynlleth.

The centre hopes his presence will raise awareness of eagle conservation.

Footage courtesy of Terra Mater Factual Studios.