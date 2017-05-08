Video

About 400 foster families are needed in Wales in the next year to ensure children in need get a suitable home, a charity says.

The Fostering Network said there was "a particular need" for carers for teenagers and sibling groups.

The charity's latest figures - released as part of Foster Care Fortnight (8-22 May) - show 7,180 families are needed across the UK.

Director Colin Turner said without more foster families in Wales coming forward, some children will "find themselves living a long way from family".