A £38m investment in next generation electronics could help make south east Wales the hub of a new industrial revolution, Newport council's leader has said.

Debbie Wilcox said 10 councils in the Cardiff City Region are hoping to get their investment back tenfold in developing the compound semiconductor cluster.

Ms Wilcox told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins they had done their homework and that the city deal was more than just the South Wales Metro.