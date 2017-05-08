Video

South Wales could become a world leader in compound semi conductors, according to expert Chris Meadows as a £38m project is announced.

Chris Meadows, head of open innovation at Newport-based IQE, is already involved in developments of technology for the next generation of electronics.

He said that a £38m investment by the Cardiff City Region in developing a cluster of companies could see the area working in cutting edge innovation.