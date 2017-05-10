Welsh singer Mary Hopkin to sell off 1960s memorabilia

Video

Sixties star Mary Hopkin is to auction off a collection of memorabilia from the height of her fame.

Hopkin, 67, from Pontardawe, Neath Port Talbot, shot to fame in 1968 with her number one single, the Paul McCartney-produced Those Were The Days which sold about eight million copies worldwide.

She also became one of the first artists to sign to The Beatles' Apple Music label.

The collection, which includes items worn at the height of her fame and a rare Beatles poster, is being auctioned off in Cardiff and Colwyn Bay, Conwy.

In this BBC interview from 1968, Hopkin describes how she hit the big time.