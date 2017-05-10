'Better service' a year on from Prestatyn GP crisis
Betsi Cadwaladr health board has been in special measures for two years - but how is it responding to demands to improve?
A year after three GP practices handed back the keys in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, Dr Chris Stockport explains how this forced a re-think in setting up a new all-in-one medical centre.
The new centre, which opened up in former council offices, delivers pharmacy, therapy and audiology services alongside the work of nurses and nine GPs.
-
11 May
- From the section Wales