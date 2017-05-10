Video
Port Talbot school gets Moscow Sate Circus skills lesson
The Moscow State Circus has given south Wales primary school children a lesson in how to wow under the big top.
About 20 pupils from Port Talbot's Eastern Primary School learnt juggling and other skills from performers in Cardiff.
The circus responded after the school asked for a workshop to help build pupils' self-esteem and confidence.
Teaching assistant Leighanne Palmer said the school had been "overwhelmed" when they agreed.
-
11 May
- From the section Wales