Moors murderer Ian Brady was a 'stern, angry-looking man'

Video

A Gwynedd detective constable sent to speak to the family of a Moors Murders victim has described Ian Brady as "devilish".

Former Det Con Evan John Hughes, from Pwllheli, was one of the first officers to sit with Brady after he was arrested in October 1965.

He recalled taking Edward Evans' mother to the mortuary to indentify her son.

Brady, 79, died at Ashworth Hospital on Monday where he had been detained since 1985.