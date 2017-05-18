Video
Trapping mink to protect water voles in Wales
A series of projects are under way across Wales to trap non-native species of mink to protect indigenous water voles.
American mink were introduced to the UK in 1929 to fuel the fashion for fur but they escaped from farms which have since closed and they established colonies in the wild with no natural predators.
Meurig Rees, countryside officer for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, explains more to reporter Matt Murray.
19 May
