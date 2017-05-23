Manchester bombing: 'Like something out of a movie'
Manchester attack: Eyewitnesses describe moment bomb went off

Welsh eyewitnesses have described the terror of a suicide bombing at a concert in which 22 people were killed and 59 injured, including children.

The blast at Manchester Arena happened at 22:35 BST on Monday following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande.

Political parties in Wales have suspended general election campaigning on Tuesday.

Vicky Pickavance, from Bangor, Gwynedd, who was at the concert, described a "massive bang" and then chaos.

