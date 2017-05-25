Cold water shock skills put to the test
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

RNLI cold water shock skills that could save lives

Advice has been issued on how to avoid cold water shock, as the latest figures show 17 people died around the coast of Wales last year.

RNLI data shows 55% of people in Wales would try to swim, would panic or remove clothing if they fell unexpectedly into water.

The charity is calling on people to fight these instincts and remember one potential life-saving skill - floating.

Doing this for 60-90 seconds helps calm breathing, increasing survival chances.

Reporter Natalie Crockett put the skills to the test.

  • 25 May
  • From the section Wales
Go to next video: Lifeboat rescue in flooded flats