St Asaph bridge replaced to prevent flooding

A new bridge is being installed at St Asaph in Denbighshire to replace a structure which partly obstructed the River Elwy and contributed to more than 400 homes being flooded in 2012.

The new Spring Gardens Bridge is 1.6m (5ft) higher than the original structure which will be removed once work on its replacement is finished.

Angela Ellis from Natural Resources Wales said more than 3km (1.8 miles) of flood defence work was being carried out along the river to reduce the risk of future flooding.