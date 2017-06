Video

Thousands of people have descended on Cardiff Bay to watch football legends play on a floating pitch ahead of Saturday's Champions League final.

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder Luis Figo, ex-Juventus star David Trezeguet and Brazil legend Cafu are among those in the squads.

Real Madrid great Emilio Butragueno and Dutchman Ruud Gullit are the managers.

The match kicked off at 16:00 BST.