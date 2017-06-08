Cardiff estate agent says VR house viewings saving time

Video

Virtual reality house viewing is just one example of more Welsh businesses using the technology.

Family-run estate agents Jeffrey Ross said it has had "phenomenal" interest in its use of VR and had a big effect on business since it was introduced in March.

It said it had even had an offer made on a house from abroad based solely on a VR viewing.

The Cardiff-based company pays a licence fee per property to use it with a Californian firm.

Elliott Hooper Nash, head of sales, explained to BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan how it works.