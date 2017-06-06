Video
General election 'most confusing' for Welsh voters
Voters across Wales will take to the polling booths on Thursday for the general election.
But with the vote being to elect MPs to Westminster and many powers being devolved to the Welsh Assembly, are Welsh voters being mislead by parties campaigning on their doorsteps?
BBC Wales Westminster correspondent David Cornock explains why after covering eight general elections, this has been his "most confusing" ever.
06 Jun
