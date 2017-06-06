River Teifi pollution 'difficult to investigate'

Video

An investigation has been launched into a river pollution incident in Ceredigion.

Waste, understood to be from an anaerobic digestion plant, has been released into a stream which enters the River Teifi in Lampeter.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the pollution has been stopped at source, but a "large amount has already gone into the river".

Sue Byrne from NRW said high river levels made is "difficult to investigate".