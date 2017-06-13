GPs stepping down 'to stay sane'

Video

Dr Sophie Quinney, of Wales for GP Survival, says under-pressure family doctors are cutting back hours or stepping down to stay sane.

It comes as the health secretary says significantly more junior doctors are choosing to come or stay in Wales to train to become GPs.

Currently 91% of the 136 available family doctor training places in NHS Wales have been filled, compared to 75% at the same stage last year.

Dr Quinney, a locum, told BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke that a lot of practices were saying they were one retirement away from folding.