Video
Barry Island visitors asked how assembly should increase awareness
A taskforce has looked at how the Welsh Assembly can increase public awareness.
One idea is that journalists should be employed by the organisation in response to cuts in coverage by conventional media.
It would be "focused on producing content about the stories coming out of the assembly".
BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas asked people in Barry Island what should happen.
-
21 Jun 2017
- From the section Wales