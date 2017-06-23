Call for ethnic minority role models in teaching

Video

Wales lacks ethnic minority role models in teaching, according to the chief executive of Race Council Cymru.

Uzo Iwobi said racism and bad experiences in schools had put people off the profession.

"We need mentors who are diverse-aware and understand working with people from diverse backgrounds," she said.

A Welsh Government report found just 2% of those in Initial Teacher Education were non-white in the 2015-16 academic year.

That compared to 1,200 who described themselves as white.

The Welsh Government said it was committed to making sure teachers were representative of communities.